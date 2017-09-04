Hurricane warnings issued for Caribbean as Irma nears



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday morning, Hurricane Irma was a Category 3 storm traveling east across the Atlantic, bringing with it sustained winds of 120 mph and gusts of as much as 150 mph.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center indicate the storm could hit several Caribbean islands by the middle of the week.

Forecasters are watching the storm closely, with more flights through the storm to collect data carried out on Monday morning.

Hurricane Warnings have been posted for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and Saint Barthelemy. Hurricane Watches are now in effect for Guadeloupe, the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra.

It is too early to determine what impacts Irma might have on the United States mainland.

Regardless, everyone in hurricane prone areas should make sure they have their hurricane plan in place and keep up with any updates, especially as we get closer to next weekend.