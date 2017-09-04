Police investigate after infant found dead at NC homeless shelter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An infant at a homeless shelter near uptown Charlotte died Monday morning, prompting a death investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Shelter for Women and Children on Spratt Street around 3:12 a.m., where they found an infant who wasn’t breathing.

EMS took the baby to Carolinas Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“The initial Investigation indicates that foul play is not suspected,” police said.

The cause of death will be determined after the Medical Examiner investigates.