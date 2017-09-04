Sanford man facing multiple drug charges

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was arrested by Lee County sheriff’s deputies on Friday on drug dealing charges.

Christopher Lee Toro, 32, of the 5100 block of Goldfinch Turn in Sanford is charged with:

felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver crystal methamphetamine

felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver Xanax

felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Toro’s bond was set at $25,000 secured, deputies said.