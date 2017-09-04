Sanford man facing multiple drug charges

By Published: Updated:
Christopher Lee Toro (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was arrested by Lee County sheriff’s deputies on Friday on drug dealing charges.

Christopher Lee Toro, 32, of the 5100 block of Goldfinch Turn in Sanford is charged with:

  • felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver crystal methamphetamine
  • felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver Xanax
  • felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Toro’s bond was set at $25,000 secured, deputies said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s