Woman broke into house, took shower, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing burglary charges after police say she broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house and took a shower.

According to a police report, a man came home about 10:35 p.m. Saturday to his house on Schenley Ave. and heard noises coming from the basement. He called 911 and waited outside for police.

When officers arrived, they went inside the house with a K-9 and yelled, “Youngstown police. Come out now!”

A woman. later identified as Kourtney Kidd, 33, stepped out of the shower and greeted police, the report stated. Police said she told them she was the girlfriend of the man who lived there. However, the man said she is not his girlfriend and he did not give her permission to come into the house. He also told police that Kidd had been terrorizing his family members, according to the report.

Police said Kidd told them several different stories about what she had been doing over the past few days but then changed her story several times, the report stated.

Officers found a damaged basement window where they think Kidd gained entry into the house, the report stated.

After being checked at the hospital because of her claims of being assaulted, she was taken into custody at the Mahoning County Jail.