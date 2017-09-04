Woman committed child abuse at Raleigh day care, police say

Shante Nicole Atwater (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is charged with abusing a 3-year-old child at a Raleigh daycare, according to online court records and police.

Shante Nicole Atwater, of the 1300 block of Stone Manor Drive in Raleigh, is charged with intentional child abuse causing serious physical injury. She was arrested after the incident, which happened Aug. 25, was reported on Friday, police said.

“The charges stem from evidence that Atwater pushed a three-year-old female victim causing her to fall into a chair,” Raleigh Police Department spokeswoman Laura Hourigan wrote.

The fall caused a laceration on the child’s forehead that required three stitches, police said.

Childcare Network, located at 221 E. Six Forks Rd., lists Atwater as assistant director on its website. A police report lists the day care’s address as the site where the crime took place.

