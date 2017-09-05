2 held after gun pointed at woman’s head during NC Food Lion parking lot robbery, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have arrested a pair of men they say were involved robbing a woman of her purse at gunpoint in a grocery store parking lot Sunday morning. And now they say the two also committed two other robberies the same day.

Police have charged Thomas Eugene Skipper, 26, and Jason Allen Gates, 28, with three counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felonious conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police thanked everyone who commented on social media, shared information about the crime and called in tips.

EARLIER: Purse snatcher points gun at woman’s head in Food Lion parking lot, Fayetteville police say

At about 8 a.m. Sunday, two men drove up to near where a woman was parked in the lot of the Food Lion in the 7000 block of Raeford Road, police said.

Then, a man got out of the rear passenger area of the vehicle, “immediately pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and began pulling her purse from the shopping cart,” police said.

The men then drove off.

Police investigating the Food Lion robbery also discovered two similar robberies they believe were committed by the same pair.

At about 2 a.m., a patron exiting the Pour House in the 2900 block of Sigman Street was approached by a man who asked for a light, police said. The patron was then hit in the back of the head and fell to the ground, where he was robbed of jewelry and his cell phone, according to authorities.

About 45 minutes later, an employee at B&B Bowling Lanes in the 3000 block of Fort Bragg Road was taking out the trash. Two men approached him with handguns, hit him in the head and took his money as well as keys to the business, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Fayetteville police worked with law enforcement officers in Mount Olive and Duplin County to arrest the pair.