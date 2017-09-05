5 years later, Faith Hedgepeth’s murder remains unsolved

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday will mark five years since the murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth in her Chapel Hill apartment.

The case remains unsolved.

“I just can’t believe it’s been five years since she was taken away from us,” said Rolanda Hedgepeth, Faith Hedgepeth’s sister. “It has been frustrating at times but you just have to be patient and make sure this is a solid case.”

Sept. 7, 2012, Faith Hedgepeth’s body was found in her Chapel Hill apartment bedroom. An autopsy revealed she died from a severe beating to her head.

“I tell my little boy who she is,” said Hedgepeth. “We just always remember her and tell little stories and try to laugh.”

Chapel Hill Police told CBS North Carolina the case remains an active investigation. Rolanda Hedgepeth said her family keeps in touch with investigators.

“It’s never been a cold case,” she said. “A lot of people think it’s a cold case because it’s been so long, but it’s not.”

Until the answers finally do come, Hedgepeth’s family honors Faith and tries to help others.

Every year, there is a scholarship that goes to go incoming freshmen at any university. It’s for women of Native American descent, just like Hedgepeth.

A fundraiser for the scholarship, called the Faith’s Smile Scholarship, will be held in Hollister, NC on Saturday, September 16. Hollister is Faith Hedgepeth’s hometown. The fundraiser will be at the Doe Spun Building, 403 Gibbs Road, from noon to 7 p.m.

“Every year, it’s grown,” said Hedgepeth. “It’s been an outpouring of support from the community and friends.”.

Even though it’s taking time, Rolanda Hedgepeth believes there will be “justice for Faith.” “Oh, we will. She’ll have justice,” she said.

Students are planning a candlelight vigil on UNC’s campus Wednesday night in Hedgepeth’s memory.