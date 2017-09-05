Driver who was high on meth sentenced in crash that killed SC teen, officials say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver charged with DUI in a crash that killed a teen girl pleaded guilty in a hearing Tuesday morning.

Tyler Scraggs, 18 at the time of the crash, was high on meth when he crashed on Taylor Road in Greenville County last November, according to prosecutors.

Haylee Cantrell, 16, a passenger in the car, died days after the crash. Cantrell was an 11th grader at Travelers Rest High School.

Scraggs was sentenced to 10 years with time served. He has already served 267 days, according to the judge.

Scraggs was driving north on Taylor Road when he ran off the right side, lost control, crossed back over the roadway, ran off the left side, struck an embankment and overturned, troopers say.

Investigators say Scraggs was going at least 56 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone.

Nobody in the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Two other passengers were injured in the crash. Cantrell and another girl were thrown from the car during the crash.

“I never in a million years thought I’d have to bury my baby, and it broke my heart,” said Tina Cantrell, Haylee’s mother, said soon after the girl’s death. “It took my world away.”

Her family says she had an unforgettable laugh.

“A laugh like nobody else,” said Tina Fowler, Cantrell’s cousin.