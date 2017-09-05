ECU alumna Sandra Bullock donates $1 million to Harvey effort

HOUSTON (WATE) — Many celebrities are donating to help Harvey victims in Houston, including actress and ECU alumna Sandra Bullock.

The star announced last week that she will be donating $1 million to the American Red Cross.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” Bullock told People magazine. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Other celebrities that donated money to the cause include the Kardashian family, who gave $500,000, comedian Kevin Hart, Houston Texans JJ Watt and country singer Chris Young.

Bullock, a member of the class of 1988, attended East Carolina University and received her training in the professional acting program, according to the university.

