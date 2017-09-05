Full flights leave Raleigh man stuck in Puerto Rico as Irma approaches

Chris Clayton and images of people preparing in Puerto Rico.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WNCN) – A man from Raleigh is stuck in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Irma approaches the island.

Chris Clayton is traveling with friends and family. He said the last flights out of San Juan are full, so they won’t be able to leave until after the storm passes.

“People here have taken a lot of precautions. They don’t seem to worry as much as we do in the United States about hurricanes,” said Clayton.

He said managers of his hotel told him they have generators in the event of power outages and have brought in food to keep everyone fed as the storm comes through.

As of Tuesday evening, Irma was a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency.

People have stocked up on food and water as well as supplies to board their homes.

Clayton said despite Irma’s intensity, most people he’s talked to have been calmly preparing for the storm.

“No one’s in a panic here, so I’m comforted by that,” he said. “We’re optimistic. The Ritz where we’re staying has assured us that this hotel is ready for anything that comes.”

Despite the fact that strong storms have impacted Puerto Rico in the past, Gov. Ricardo Rossello noted that Irma is unlike any other the island has experienced.

