Gunfire hits woman’s car after pair follow her, Wayne County deputies say

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman driver was followed by two men who later fired shots that hit her car in an incident last month, Wayne County officials say.

The shooting happened on Sunday, August 6 after a pair of men in a car left a business in the Mount Olive area.

The pair followed a woman in Wayne County to an area just outside the Mount Olive city limits, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The woman was forced to turn off a main road because the main road had been “washed out” by a recent storm, officials said.

The woman drove down a farm road and then one man got out of the vehicle that had been following the woman.

The man went to the woman’s window and “demanded at gun point she get out of her vehicle,” officials said.

The woman sped away but the man fired several gunshots that hit her car, deputies said.

Surveillance images of the pair from around 9:25 p.m. Aug. 6 were released by deputies on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on these suspects or this case is asked to Detective Cornell at 919-731-1128.