High-speed chase ends with dramatic wreck in downtown Tarboro, police say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A police chase that reached speeds of 115 mph ended in downtown Tarboro on Sunday night when the fleeing vehicle wrecked and rolled, strewing debris along the town’s streets, authorities said.

About 10:22 p.m. Sunday, Corporal C. Little of the Scotland Neck police clocked a red Nissan Maxima going 97 mph in a 45 mph zone on its way out of town, police said.

He turned on his lights and siren, and the driver sped off, according to police. Little gave chase, pursuing the car south along U.S. Highway 258 into Edgecombe County.

The driver reached speeds of up to 115 mph, and lost control of the vehicle several times, but was able to keep going, according to authorities.

As the driver attempted to turn right on Daniel Street just north of Tarboro, he again lost control, sending the Nissan into a ditch and then a field, police said. But he was able to recover and and drive along Daniel Street into Tarboro.

In Tarboro, the driver turned into the Fairview community and turned off his headlights, according to police.

According to authorities, the Nissan struck a parked vehicle, then collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck at the intersection of North Main and Walnut streets.

“(The) vehicle then struck a light pole, tree and a fire hydrant causing the vehicle to flip numerous times,” Scotland Neck police wrote.

Several businesses were damaged by flying debris.

The pickup truck driver didn’t appear seriously injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

Officers arrested the man they say was driving the Nissan Maxima, Marques Banks, 24, of Rich Square, and he was transported to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Banks is charged with speeding, driving while impaired, felony flee to elude arrest, failure to stop for blue light and siren, reckless driving to endanger the public and driving left of center.

“Scotland Neck Police Department is working with Tarboro Police Department on additional charges,” police wrote.

Banks’ bond was set at $2,500.