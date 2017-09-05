Category 4 Irma gets even bigger as track points toward Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Hurricane Irma continues to move west with winds up to 150 mph after it was upgraded by weather officials to a Category 4 hurricane Monday afternoon.

The latest track, issued at 5 a.m. Tuesday from the National Hurricane Center, indicates the storm could affect several Caribbean islands by the wee hours of Wednesday morning, then be near the Florida keys by Saturday night.

Irma has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and is moving west at 14 mph. The storm has been churning westward and that motion, with a slight turn to the west northwest, is expected on Tuesday.

Hurricane warnings have been now posted for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, as well as Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, Saba, Saint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Guadeloupe.

Up to 12 inches of rain and storm surge of 6 to 9 feet are possible in the warning area.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma’s hurricane-force winds extend 45 miles from the storm’s the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend out up to 140 miles.

A Hurricane Watches remains in effect for Guadeloupe.

Interests in South Florida should especially pay attention as Irma nears later this week and into the weekend. It is still too early to determine what impacts Irma might have on North Carolina. Irma will have to be watched carefully this week to see how it will affect the East Coast of the United States.

Forecasters are watching the storm closely, with more flights through the storm, to collect data, to be carried out on Tuesday.