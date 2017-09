DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot multiple times in Durham on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Ridgeway and Lakewood avenues.

The shooting happened in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood.

Police said the victim is in serious condition, but officials believe he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not have any suspect information.