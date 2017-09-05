NC man dies after several shots fired at his home

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man died in a shooting near at Kinston home on Labor Day night, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Williams Loop Road and Highway 11 South.

Deputies say a group of people were exiting a mobile home when several shots were fired.

Deputies arrived on scene within three minutes of the call being dispatched.

The victim of the shooting, Titus Dereko Taft, 21, of 339 Williams Loop Road in Kinston, and others were at Tafts’ home when the shooting happened

Deputies discovered when they arrived, that Taft had already been transported to UNC Lenoir Hospital in a personal vehicle, officials said.

No one else was hit by gunfire. Taft died after being shot in the abdomen.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6100 or Kinston Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444