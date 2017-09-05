NC threatens legal action against Chemours

State officials have ordered Chemours to stop releasing all fluorinated compounds into the Cape Fear River and comply with the state’s other demands or face legal action and suspension of its permit for discharging wastewater into the river.

A letter from the NC Department of Environmental Quality to Chemours and a civil court summons, filed Tuesday in Bladen County Superior Court, demand Chemours stop its discharge of all fluorinated compounds and disclose everything in its waste stream, according to officials.

The actions are part of an investigation launched in June by DEQ and the NC Department of Health and Human Services in the presence of GenX, an unregulated chemical byproduct made at Chemours’ Fayetteville Works facility, in the Cape Fear River.

