NC woman on motorcycle seriously injured in hit-and-run crash, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — High Point Police need your help identifying a driver wanted in a hit-and-run.

Police said a woman was seriously injured in a crash after a car hit her motorcycle.

The crash happened around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday on Eastchester and Haverly Drive in High Point.

Police said the woman is in the hospital with a serious head injury.

Police are looking for a 1997 to 2001 tan Toyota Camry. Investigators said they got the photos from a nearby traffic camera just before the hit-and-run.

Police said the vehicle will have minor damage to the rear wheel area of the driver’s side.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 336-889-4000.

All calls and texts are anonymous. Crimestoppers pays up to $5,000 for successful tips.

