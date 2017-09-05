No bond for man charged after missing woman’s body found in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after the Nash County Sheriff’s Office arrested him in connection with the death of a woman missing since August 31.

Authorities found the body of Glorika Townsend Monday near U.S. Highway 64 in Nash County after searching the Tar River and woods in Rocky Mount.

“Someone took her life and threw her on the side of the road like a piece of trash,” Townsend’s mother told CBS North Carolina.

Townsend had been missing since August 31 and authorities began searching the Tar River Sunday before finding her body in a wooded area off Highway 64.

Divers checked at least two different sections of river.

Townsend’s car was found Monday in the parking lot of Chico’s Mexican Restaurant near a boat launch on the river, authorities said.

Shantonio Lucas was taken into custody late Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said.

He appeared in court Tuesday where he was denied bond.