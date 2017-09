FUQAUY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in went off the road and into a body of water Tuesday morning in Fuquay-Varina, officials said.

The vehicle overturned when it left the roadway and ended up in a body of water off Maude Stewart Road near Tram Road.

One person was transported to WakeMed with critical injuries, officials said.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.