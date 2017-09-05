Part of Durham Freeway closed, large police presence seen

North Carolina Department of Transportation image

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of the  Durham Freeway was closed Tuesday afternoon and a large police presence was seen in the area.

The freeway, also known as N.C. 147, had northbound lanes closed and a southbound left lane closed near Duke Street, exit 12 C, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident was first reported around 4:25 p.m.  By 4:50 p.m., all lanes except a left lane were reopened.

According to traffic cameras in the area, there were at least four police cars on the scene along with an ambulance.

It’s unclear what prompted the incident.

