SC man threatened to blow up police station, had explosive materials in home

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested in York County Monday after deputies say he said he would blow up a police station, blow up his home, and threatened deputies with a baseball bat.

The incident began around 9:15 a.m. when 45-year-old Michael Brown called 911 from his home on the 1700 block of Lincoln Road in York, according to a report from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states Brown told the 911 dispatcher that he needed to talk to his parole officer but couldn’t get ahold of him. Deputies went to Brown’s home and told him that since it was a holiday the parole offices were closed. During the confrontation, the deputies said Brown was “highly agitated.”

As the deputies were leaving, the report states, Brown picked up a metal bat and told them “you better not come into my trailer.”

The deputies told Brown they had no need to go into his trailer and left the scene – until Brown called 911 again a few minutes later. In that call, the report states, Brown told the dispatcher he was going to “go outside and beat up a dog” because “it had bit him a few days prior.”

The deputies went back to Brown’s home and found the dog. They gave the dog to its owner, a neighbor of Brown’s, to take inside their home. The deputies tried to talk to Brown but he wouldn’t come out of his home.

A short time later the deputies were called to Brown’s home a third time. This time, the report states, Brown had called 911 cursing at the dispatcher and threatening to “blow up the police station.” He said if deputies came to his camper he would “blow it” as well.

The deputies, along with several others this time, went back to Brown’s home and tried to speak to him from a safe distance. Brown reportedly spoke to the deputies from a window while he drank alcohol, smashed items inside his trailer with the bat, and continued claiming his camper was rigged with explosives.

Eventually, a detective Brown was familiar with convinced him to “disconnect” the charge he had connected to his camper door and come outside. When Brown did, he threw “what appeared to be an incendiary device component” on the ground near the detective’s feet. He left the baseball bat inside.

Brown then offered to show the detective a shed “full of stolen items” behind his camper. When the detective and several deputies were returning from the shed, Brown reportedly “became highly irate” with one deputy, threw his beer can at him and tried to lunge at him.

Brown was then taken into custody. A search warrant was also issued for his camper when the detective noticed a “clear tube with silver pellets attached to a wire in the door of the camper,” the report states. During that search, officials recovered what they said were “components necessary to construct an improvised explosive device as well as photographs.”

After a medical evaluation at PMC, Brown was taken to the York County Detention Center and placed under a $56,000 bond. He is charged with possession/manufacturing an explosive, the bomb threat, threatening the life of officials, and unlawful use of 911.

“We continue to see the effects of a broken mental health system in this state and our country. Our officers are dealing with individuals who are at a crisis stage because they are not receiving the level of care that they need,” said Kevin R. Tolson, Sheriff of York County. “This is not just a law enforcement issue – this is a community issue and if not addressed quickly and appropriately, our officers and our citizens will continue to face grave danger.”