Smoking causes Durham fire that injures 1, heavily damages home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone smoking sparked a fire that injured one person and heavily damaged a Durham home on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. at a home at 115 South Guthrie Avenue, according to Durham fire officials.

When fire crews arrived, there was smoke coming from the front door and heavy flames at the left rear corner of the house.

Fire crews managed to put out the blaze in about 15 minutes, “but it caused extensive damage to the home,” said Durham Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi in a news release.

One person was treated at the scene for suspected smoke inhalation and then rushed by EMS to Duke University Hospital.

Eight people were displaced by the fire and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Iannuzzi said the fire’s cause was “related to smoking and has been determined to be accidental.”