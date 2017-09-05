Suspect surrenders after double killing that felled Franklinton High School student

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in a Monday shooting that killed two people, including a 17-year-old Franklinton high school student, turned himself in to deputies about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Charles Devante Perry-Pender, 23, has been charged with one count of murder.

He was being sought in connection with a Monday afternoon shooting outside a home on Marlless Drive just north of Franklinton. Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead said an argument among three people turned into a shooting that left two of them dead.

One of the people killed, 28-year-old Montral Antonio Kearne, lived long enough to name Perry-Pender as his killer, Winstead said. The other person killed was Demarius Barnes, 17, a Franklinton High School student serving a year-long suspension.

Kearne and Perry-Pender lived next door to each other in the duplex where the shooting happened, Winstead said.

The argument that sparked the shooting stemmed from a past issue involving all three people, according to the sheriff.