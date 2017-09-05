Woman shot and killed as she rides in car in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was killed in the wee hours of Tuesday morning when someone opened fire into the car she was riding in, Fayetteville police said.

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of the family.

The incident happened shortly before 1:41 a.m., police said. A male driver reported that as he and the woman rode in his 2007 Acura somewhere near the intersection of Cliffdale and Rim roads, someone fired rounds into the car, police said.

He then drove his wounded passenger to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said. She was later pronounced dead.

“FPD Officers are still attempting to locate the crime scene,” police wrote just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call Det. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting this site or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.