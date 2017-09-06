2 Campbell University students killed in traffic accident, school confirms

Published: Updated:

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) – Two students from Campbell University were killed in a Wednesday afternoon car accident in Erwin, officials said.

The University wrote that the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two students died in a weather-related crash.

The accident occurred in the 7400 block of U.S. 421 in Erwin shortly after 5 p.m.

Counselors, chaplains and ministers are available to meet with students who would like to speak with someone, the University said.

The school did not release the names of the students.

The road was closed for two and a half hours while authorities investigated.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

