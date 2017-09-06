2 from Apex decide to ride out Irma in Turks and Caicos

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Apex men who were vacationing in Turks and Caicos as Hurricane Irma approaches decided to stay on the island after they were unable to get a flight out.

Trey Harris and David Elliott have been vacationing in Turks and Caicos the last few days as Irma developed over the Atlantic.

They were unable to get a flight out of there in time, so they’re sheltering at their hotel.

“We ran into a family that actually flew out earlier today on American after finding out they were selling the seats for over $3,000 a seat. Once we called and mentioned that, they offered us one seat to Miami. But, at that point we weren’t going to split up, so we stayed,” said Elliott.

During a meeting at the hotel, managers told them to expect winds between 80 and 125 miles an hour with gusts up to 150 miles an hour.

“They did assure us this morning in a meeting that they have enough food on hand for three weeks. They created their own water supply here at the resort. And, there’s enough liquor for six weeks. So, I think we’re in good shape,” said Elliott.

The windows at the hotel have been boarded up, and the staff members’ relatives also have come there to ride out the storm. The hotel will be on lockdown beginning tomorrow evening, Elliott said.

“It’s definitely the calm before the storm. Today was honestly one of the most beautiful days we’ve had since we’ve been here. But, unfortunately once the sun has gone down the winds have definitely picked up,” said Harris.

The 8 p.m. public advisory on Hurricane Irma did not change much from what the National Hurricane Center issued at 2 and 5 p.m. It is forecast to be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening.

The forecast track also brought the storm closer to North Carolina next week.

