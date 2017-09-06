2 men found fatally shot in vehicle parked at Fayetteville restaurant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men died after being found shot inside their parked vehicle just before midnight Tuesday, Fayetteville police said.

Officers doing business security checks found the vehicle parked at Smokey Bones Restaurant in the 1800 block of Skibo Road.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was pronounced dead after being taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

Police are withholding the victims’ names pending notification of the families.

Police announced that Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

