As Irma approaches, some still homeless from Matthew



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While Gov. Roy Cooper is asking people in North Carolina to prepare for what Hurricane Irma could bring, some people are still dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew

Nearly a year ago, Matthew destroyed parts of Fayetteville.

The remnants of people’s lives littered Sessoms Street the day after the storm.

Today’s it’s a different scene. Cooper visited families along Sessoms Street whose homes were fixed thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

He even sat down for a meal with one family.

But not everyone who used to live on the street is eating dinner in their homes.

“You can build a house from the ground up faster than what they’re doing to recover it,” said Joanne Quick.

For the last year, Quick’s mother has not been able to return to her home due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Quick’s mother is just one story out of many along Sessoms Street.

In total 21 homes are still unlivable.

Neighbors want answers, so CBS North Carolina asked Habitat for Humanity officials why these people can’t go home.

“We’ve used all of the money available to us. And now we’re waiting on the North Carolina Housing Finance money to come in to finish those last few houses,” said Tammy Laurence, the executive director for the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity.

She says the people who are still displaced should be back in their homes by the end of October.