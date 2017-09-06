Cam Newton: Kaepernick better than some starting QBs in league

By Published:
Cam Newton
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws an interception to Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. Newton is recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. The Panthers have said they expect Newton will be ready for training camp. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton became the latest NFL player to voice his support of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, saying it’s “unfair” that he’s not on a roster.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback asked and answered a few of his own questions on Tuesday:

“Do I think Kaepernick is better than some of these starting quarterbacks in this league? Absolutely.

“Should he be on a roster …? Absolutely.

“Is he good enough to be a starting quarterback? Absolutely.”

Newton and the Panthers are preparing to play Kaepernick’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

There are players who believe Kaepernick, who had a better passer rating than roughly half the starting QBs in the league in 2016, has been blackballed by teams for choosing to kneel during the national anthem in protest to police violence and social injustice.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s