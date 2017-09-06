Fayetteville launches program to address poverty

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s fight against poverty needs a few thousand people to spend about 10 minutes answering questions online.

The mayor, city council members, and the Cumberland County Commission launched a new program Wednesday called Pathways for Prosperity. The initiative plans to look at multiple ways to address poverty and the problems it causes across the community.

Councilman Kirk deViere said one in five people in Fayetteville, including one out of every four children, lives in poverty. DeViere cited several studies which Fayetteville near or at the bottom of national rankings for children in poverty when compared to similar-sized cities.

There will be a poverty summit on November 18 to review feedback from a 20-question community survey. It is available online at www.pathwaysforprosperity.org and there are also 2,500 physical paper copies for distribution to people who may not have access to the Internet. Organizers hope to collect at least 5,000 responses.

Questions include some demographic information as well as personal definitions of poverty, the economic ladder, and views about how people can move up or how they are being held back.

Mayor Nat Robertson said poverty limits the potential of people as well as the overall economy.

The program seeks to address things such as hunger in schools and at home, property crimes, housing blight, and even having affordable transportation options so people can get to work.

County commission chairman Glenn Adams said Pathways for Prosperity is not about the commission or the council, but the community and what it stands for.