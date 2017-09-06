Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of Irma

Wednesday 8 p.m. update

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The National Hurricane Center is calling Irma “potentially catastrophic.” CNN reports one person was killed in St. Martin and another is dead in St. Barts due to Irma.

As of 8 p.m., the storm is still a Category 5 with sustained winds of 185 mph, with even higher winds in gusts.

The 8 p.m. public advisory did not change much from what the National Hurricane Center issued at 2 and 5 p.m. It is forecast to be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening. The forecast track also brought the storm closer to North Carolina next week.

“While the exact amounts are still not know, it is possible a Category 3 hurricane could be on our steps with wind and rain next Monday and Tuesday,” said CBS North Carolina Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein. “That’s less than 5 days away, so we really have to start thinking about how we are going to plan and prepare for this storm together,” Hohenstein went on to say.

“To prepare for Hurricane Irma, I am declaring a state of emergency,” Cooper said. It will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. This decision was reached after it became more likely that impacts from Irma will make it to North Carolina early next week. Rain and wind could hit central North Carolina next Monday and Tuesday.

“The state is doing what we want the people of North Carolina to do and that is prepare for Hurricane Irma,” Cooper said.

“On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will move over portions of the Virgin Islands very soon, pass near or just north of Puerto Rico this afternoon or tonight, pass near or just north of the coast of the Dominican Republic Thursday, and be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas late Thursday,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.

Irma is the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, National Hurricane Center said.

This is only the second time on Earth, since satellites began tracking them about 40 years ago, that a storm has maintained 185 mph winds for more than 24 hours.

The other one, according to Colorado State University meteorology professor Phil Klotzbach, hit the Phillippines in 2013. It was the massive typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than 6,000 people.

Klotzbach says “this thing is a buzzsaw,” and he’s “glad Floridians are taking it very seriously.

Experts say Irma’s strength is a result of unusually warm water for that part of the Atlantic.

It is currently moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Nearly every building on the island of Barbuda was damaged when the eye of the storm passed almost directly overhead early Wednesday and about 60 percent of the island’s roughly 1,400 people were left homeless, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told The Associated Press.

“Either they were totally demolished or they would have lost their roof,” Browne said after returning to Antigua from a plane trip to the neighboring island. “It is just really a horrendous situation.”

He said roads and telecommunications systems were destroyed and recovery will take months, if not years. A 2-year-old child was killed as a family tried to escape a damaged home during the storm, Browne told the AP.

France sent emergency food and water rations to the French islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, where Irma ripped off roofs and knocked out all electricity. While France received no immediate reports of casualties, the minister for French overseas territories, Annick Girardin, said: “We have a lot to fear for a certain number of our compatriots who unfortunately didn’t want to listen to the protection measures and go to more secure sites … We’re preparing for the worst.”

Dutch marines who flew to three Dutch islands hammered by Irma reported extensive damage but no deaths or injuries.

Dutch U.N. Ambassador Karel van Oosterom made the appeal during a General Assembly meeting Wednesday on protecting civilians in conflict. He said the eye of the hurricane passed right over Sint Maarten, one of four countries in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

He said the hurricane earlier hit two special municipalities of the Netherlands located in the Caribbean Sea, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

Van Oosterom said “first information indicates that a lot of damage has been done but communication is still extremely difficult.”

He called for “compassion with the people in the region who are suffering right at this moment, to show solidarity, and to provide assistance where necessary.”