Help CBS North Carolina Cares collect money, blood donations for Harvey victims



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS North Carolina is working with the Red Cross, iHeartMedia and Crabtree Valley Mall to put on a Day of Caring on Wednesday.

The one-day event will raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey, which dumped feet of rain on the Houston, Texas, area, causing historic flooding, killing dozens and forcing thousands from their homes.

Call 888-309-7437 to donate.

The drive will also collect blood for victims of future disasters.

Cash donations and blood donations will be accepted at the Center Court at Crabtree Valley Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CBS North Carolina anchors will be among the volunteers accepting the money.

CBS North Carolina’s parent company, Nexstar, recently announced that its Nexstar for Texas event has already raised more than $2.5 million in donations.