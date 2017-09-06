Jose now expected to be hurricane by Wednesday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Jose is expected to speed up in coming days as it crosses the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm formed over the open Atlantic with 40 mph and by early Wednesday morning night winds from the storm had reached 60 mph with higher gusts.

Jose is moving west at about 13 mph and is expected to speed up.

“The environment in which Jose is located in appears to be quite conducive for development for the next three days,” the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon.

The forecast from the hurricane center has Jose reaching 75 mph — hurricane strength is 74 mph — in 36 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds are present up to 60 miles out from the center of the storm, authorities said.

The peak of hurricane season is September 10.