Man accused of breaking into NC rehab centers, sexually assaulting patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with two sexual assaults involving patients at two Charlotte rehab centers.

Alphonzo Dawkins, 31, is charged with three counts of second-degree sex offense and two counts of first-degree breaking and entering.

The first incident happened last Thursday, at the Charlotte Health and Rehab Center on the 1700 block of Toddville Road. Police say a man was found in the victim’s room and said he was a family member. He then ran away from the center, but a witness was able to get a description of the man and his vehicle.

The second assault happened on Friday, at the Brian Center Health and Rehab on the 5900 block of Redmann Road. The victim told police she was asleep when she was awoken by a man in her bed. The man she described matched the description from the first case.

Investigators say evidence gathered led to naming Dawkins as a suspect. He is currently in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.