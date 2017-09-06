NC, 14 other states sue Trump on rollback of immigrant protections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has joined a group of attorneys general from other states in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

NC is one of 15 states – and the District of Columbia – that have filed the lawsuit in New York.

The suit was first announced by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who called Trump’s act “a dark time for our country.”

Other plaintiffs include New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

