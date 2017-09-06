NC issues violations notice to Chemours after new groundwater tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Chemours received a notice of violation from North Carolina officials after preliminary state test results detected GenX in violation of state groundwater standards in non-drinking water wells at the company’s Fayetteville Works facility.

The wells tested are used for environmental monitoring at the facility and are not a source of drinking water.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said it will issue a notice of violation to Chemours after tests showed that concentrations of GenX in wells on Chemours’ Fayetteville Works’ property were in violation of state groundwater standards.

North Carolina initiated legal action against Chemours Tuesday.

“We are taking all necessary steps to address clear violations of state rules and will launch a private well testing regimen for homeowners living near the facility, to determine if the contamination has moved beyond the Chemours facility into well water used for drinking,” said Michael Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “As is our routine when we find violations of groundwater rules on a company’s property, we are reaching out to residents who use wells as their source of drinking water.”

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.