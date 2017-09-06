NC man hits $200K on Powerball, becomes a grandpa and celebrates birthday in one week

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — A Reidsville man can’t stop smiling after a whirlwind of a week!

Timothy Bolick, just celebrated his 62 birthday, won $200,000 playing the Powerball, and welcomed his grandson all within the same week!

Bolick said, “I’m still pinching myself.”

The recently retired machine repairman bought the lucky Powerball ticket at the Week’s Grocery store on Barnes Street in Reidsville.

He didn’t even know he had won until his son told him there was a winning ticket bought from the store.