RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police blocked S. Saunders Street just south of the Interstate-40 on-ramp as they investigated an accident that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

Police said the man was hit around 9:45 p.m. on South Saunders Street close to Pecan Road.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver who hit the man stayed on scene, police said.

No charges will be filed.

The road could fully reopen around 11 p.m.