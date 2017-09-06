‘Potentially catastrophic’ Irma still headed for Florida

Wednesday 5 a.m. update

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center is calling Irma “potentially catastrophic” as the storm continued late Tuesday night to move west with winds at 185 mph.

“On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands this morning, move near or over portions of the northern Virgin Islands later today, and pass near or just north of Puerto Rico this afternoon or tonight,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.

Irma is the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, National Hurricane Center said.

Four other storms have had winds that strong in the overall Atlantic region, but they have been in the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico, where the usually warmer waters fuel tropical cyclones.

Hurricane Allen hit 190 mph in 1980, while 2005’s Wilma, 1988’s Gilbert and a 1935 great Florida Key storm all had 185 mph winds.

Experts say Irma’s strength is a result of unusually warm water for that part of the Atlantic.

The latest track, issued at 5 a.m. Wednesday from the National Hurricane Center, indicates the storm will move past a number of Caribbean islands and be between Cuba and Florida by 2 a.m. Saturday before heading north toward the United States.

It is currently moving west-northwest at 16 mph. It is expected to hold that general heading for a couple of days.

Hurricane Warnings have been now posted for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti, Guadeloupe, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for a number of Caribbean islands as well.

Up to 20 inches of rain and storm surge of up to 20 feet are possible in some areas.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma’s hurricane-force winds extend 50 miles from the storm’s the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend out up to 175 miles.