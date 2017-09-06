Special FBI team probes NC girl’s disappearance 17 years ago

By Published:

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — The FBI says it will use a special team that investigates missing children to try and figure out what happened to a North Carolina girl missing for 17 years.

Asha Degree was 9 years old when she vanished in the middle of the night from her Shelby home in February 2000.

Charlotte FBI Special Agent John Strong told reporters agents from the FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team will interview people who were talked to before. They will work under the assumption Degree is still alive.

Degree’s backpack was found buried on the side of state Highway 18 in Burke County about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from where she was last seen by a driver walking on the side of the road a year after she disappeared.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s