Texas murder suspect could be in SC

SHERMAN, Texas (WNCN) – A 26-year-old man wanted for a Texas murder could be in South Carolina, according to the Sherman Police Department.

The Sherman Police Department said Reginald Vernard Campbell, Jr. is wanted in connection with the murder of Brandon Hubert at a hotel on August 11.

Three other suspects in the murder are in custody, police said.

Sherman Police said Campbell was last known to be in Columbia, South Carolina but his current location is unknonw.

The Sherman Police Department is currently offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Campbell.

Information may be forwarded to Detective Hughes at 903-892-7374 or the Sherman Police Department non-emergency phone line at 903-892-7290.