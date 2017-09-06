Tiger captured after running loose on Georgia highway

Published:


STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say they have caught a tiger that was running loose on a Georgia highway.

Local news outlets report that drivers reported seeing a tiger early Wednesday on the northbound lanes of I-75 in Stockbridge – about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta. Crews blocked off four lanes as they looked for the big cat.

WGCL-TV reports the tiger was caught just after 6 a.m. It’s unclear where the tiger was caught or if it’s still alive.

Further details haven’t been released.

