Tiger shot, killed after roaming Atlanta area for hours



ATLANTA (WKRN) – A tiger was shot and killed by police after roaming the streets of the Atlanta area for nearly two hours Wednesday morning.

Residents called 911 to report sighting the tiger in Henry County just south of Atlanta near Interstate 75 beginning around 4:30 a.m. EST.

Officers tracked the tiger until it jumped a fence and went into a resident’s yard, which is when they made the decision to take the animal down.

It is unknown where the tiger came from.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement to WSB Wednesday morning:

“Noah’s Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah’s Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.”

Henry County Police Captain Joey Smith said in a press conference officers are not equipped with tranquilizers. Animal Control was called but had not arrived before officers shot the tiger.

Smith emphasized deadly force was needed as school buses were arriving in the area and their first priority is to protect the community.