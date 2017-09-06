Wake Forest High School student charged with hit-and-run after striking schoolmate, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old Wake Forest High School student is charged with hit-and-run after police say she drove into a 17-year-old schoolmate in a crosswalk, authorities said.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Stadium Drive and Rock Spring Road, town officials said.

“According to several witnesses, Georgia Layryn Prosser was walking within the crosswalk across Stadium Drive with two friends when a vehicle driven by Kendall Erin Moore, which had been stopped, accelerated and made a left turn on to Rock Spring Road striking Ms. Prosser,” wrote a town spokesman.

Prosser was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moore left the scene but returned a short time later, the spokesman said.

Moore was charged with hit and run, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and unsafe movement violation.