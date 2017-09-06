Yet another tropical storm forms; this one is named Katia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center announced Wednesday morning that a new tropical storm, named Katia, has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Two other named Atlantic storms are already active — Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 hurricane headed toward Florida, and Tropical Storm Jose, moving west across the Atlantic.

Katia is in the Gulf of Mexico, about 105 miles east of Tampico, Mexico.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is nearly stationary, moving east-southeast at 2 mph. The area of tropical-storm-force winds extends 45 miles from Katia’s center.