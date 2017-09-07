50+ new charges filed in case of pair found dead in bullet-riddled car, Harnett deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies on Thursday announced a host of new charges against three people involved in the deaths of two people found in a bullet-riddled car last month.

Gregory Recardo Fargas, Tracey Nicole Read and Jadin Quincey Baily were already facing two counts of first-degree murder each.

The three are charged in the deaths of Kelcie Lyn Vann, 24, and Bryant James Rosser, 27, deputies said.

EARLIER: 2 more charged in case of pair found dead in bullet-riddled car, Harnett deputies say

The two were found dead in the front seats of a vehicle parked on a dirt path near Buffalo Lake Road in the area of Sanford on Aug. 14, authorities said.

EARLIER: Man facing 2 murder charges after bodies found in bullet-riddled car in Harnett County

We can confirm that multiple gunshots were fired at (the) victim’s vehicle. It also appears that both victims sustained gunshot wounds while … inside the vehicle,”Jeff Huber of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said in an email at the time.

The new charges are as follows:

Against Fargas:

Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder

18 counts of discharging firearm into occupied property

Two counts of possession of a firearm by felon

Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Against Bailey:

Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon

Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder

13 counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property

Against Read:

Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon

Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder

One count of conspiracy to discharge firearm into occupied property

EARLIER: Families in shock after man and woman found shot to death in Sanford