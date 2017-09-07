50+ new charges filed in case of pair found dead in bullet-riddled car, Harnett deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies on Thursday announced a host of new charges against three people involved in the deaths of two people found in a bullet-riddled car last month.
Gregory Recardo Fargas, Tracey Nicole Read and Jadin Quincey Baily were already facing two counts of first-degree murder each.
The three are charged in the deaths of Kelcie Lyn Vann, 24, and Bryant James Rosser, 27, deputies said.
The two were found dead in the front seats of a vehicle parked on a dirt path near Buffalo Lake Road in the area of Sanford on Aug. 14, authorities said.
We can confirm that multiple gunshots were fired at (the) victim’s vehicle. It also appears that both victims sustained gunshot wounds while … inside the vehicle,”Jeff Huber of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said in an email at the time.
The new charges are as follows:
Against Fargas:
- Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder
- 18 counts of discharging firearm into occupied property
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by felon
- Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm
Against Bailey:
- Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon
- Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder
- 13 counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property
Against Read:
- Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapon
- Two counts of conspiracy to commit murder
- One count of conspiracy to discharge firearm into occupied property
