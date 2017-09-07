Blue Bell releases Pink Camo ‘n Cream Ice Cream flavor

BRENHAM, Texas (WATE) — Blue Bell Ice Cream unveiled a new flavor coming to a store near you.

Pink Camo ‘n Cream Ice Cream contains strawberry ice cream, milk chocolate ice cream and cream cheese ice cream.

“Our Camo ’n Cream was inspired by the camouflage design you see on just about everything,” said Carl Breed, executive director of marketing for Blue Bell. “The flavor sold very well and we knew we were onto something. Pink camouflage is popular too, so we thought why not create an ice cream in this color pattern? We swapped the Pistachio Almond Ice Cream for Strawberry Ice Cream and Pink Camo ’n Cream was created.”

Both flavors are available in half-gallon and pint sizes.