GOLDSOBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Southbound I-796 is closed southbound at mile-marker 20 due to a traffic crash, state transportation officials said.

The wreck happened shortly after 3 a.m. and is expected to affect traffic until after 10 a.m., according to officials.

Drivers are urged to take Exit 14, turn left on Highway 222, then turn left again onto U.S. Route 117 south then turn right onto the U.S. Highway 70 Bypass and continue to I-795.

The details of the crash weren’t immediately clear.