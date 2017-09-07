Duke, UNC and NC State release 2017-18 basketball schedules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Is it basketball season already? Well, not quite but the ACC reminded everyone Thursday that basketball season isn’t far away.

The conference released basketball schedules for the 2017-18 season.

UNC is coming off their national championship run from last season. The two games Tar Heels fans care about are scheduled for February 8 in Chapel Hill and March 3 in Durham.

North Carolina’s 2017-18 schedule

The March 3 match up with Duke could be interesting seeing as how it is Grayson Allen’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke’s 2017-18 schedule

The Tar Heels play N.C. State twice this season. The Wolfpack will travel to Chapel Hill on January 27 and then host UNC on February 10.

New Wolfpack head coach won’t get a full dose of life on Tobacco Road since the Pack only plays Duke once (but they do play Wake Forest twice).

N.C. State’s 2017-18 schedule