Group hangs clown effigies in Klan robes from tree in Richmond park



RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police temporarily closed Joseph Bryan Park in Richmond on Thursday morning after an anonymous group calling itself Indecline hung eight figures dressed as clowns in Ku Klux Klan robes by the neck from a tree there.

The group appears to have hung the figures overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of 10:40 a.m., the park had been reopened.

Around the neck of one of the figures is a placard which reads, “If attacked by a mob of clowns, go for the juggler — Indecline.”

This is the same group who during the 2016 Presidential election created naked statues of Donald Trump which showed up in cities throughout the country.

The group said in a press release that they have been planning the act, which police are considering a crime scene, since Spring of 2016.

The location of the act was selected, according to the press release, because of Richmond’s history of having been the capital of the Confederate States of America, and Bryan Park having been the location of Gabriel Prosser’s slave rebellion in 1800.